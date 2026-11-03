Another Big Relationship Update on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes

A little over a month after confirming they were engaged, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, got married.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple, who announced their engagement just days after Robach and Holmes’ wedding, exchanged vows at their Stockton, New Jersey, residence over the weekend.

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In photos the Daily Mail obtained, Fiebig appeared in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white dress with a white shawl and a netted veil.

Among those who attended the event was the Melrose Place actor’s sister, Elisabeth Shue. Fiebig’s teenage daughter, Sabine, whom she shares with Holmes, was a bridesmaid.

Shue and Fiebig started dating just months after Robach and Holmes’ relationship surfaced in late 2022. At the time, the former GM3 anchors said their relationships with Shue and Fiebig had already ended and that no cheating had occurred.

Shue recently opened up about how he and Fiebig got together following the public situation. “I don’t know how it happened. But there’s a happy ending.”

The actor also said the split from his second wife, Robach, actually helped him.

“So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift,” he explained. “Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

Both couples were married for 13 years before the 2022 breakups.

