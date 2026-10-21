Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Get Engaged to Each Other After 3 Years of Dating

Weeks after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got married, the former GMA3 co-host’s exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, took their own relationship to the next level and got engaged.

The Melrose Place alum shared the exciting news in an interview with PEOPLE.

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“We’re very grateful and hopeful,” Shue also said.

Shue and Fiebig were pushed into the public spotlight after Robach and Holmes’ relationship surfaced in late 2022. At the time, Robach and Holmes clarified that their relationships with Shue and Fiebig had already ended and that no cheating occurred.

Although they started as friends helping each other through the situation, Shue and Fiebig eventually fell in love.

“I don’t know how it happened,” Shue further admitted. “But there’s a happy ending.”

The actor went on to explain how his struggles with Robach actually ended up helping him.

“So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift,” he continued. “Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

Shue further explained that he had to grow through “a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility” to get where he is today.

“I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving,” he pointed out. “You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you. It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. And this just happened to be a circumstance that allowed for that.”

He added, “I don’t think there was anything other than this just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”

Shue and Robach were married for 13 years before their split and did not have children together. Robach has two daughters with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.

Holmes and Fiebig were also married for 13 years and share a daughter, Sabine. Holmes has two children from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

This is the third marriage for both Holmes and Robach.