Anne Heche Laid to Rest on Mother's Day 9 Months After Her Death

Anne Heche was laid to rest in a Mother's Day ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Ceremony Cathedral Mausoleum Sunday, TMZ reports, nine months after her death in August 2022. The 53-year-old actress, who died due to her injuries in a tragic car crash, was cremated last year, but her ashes now rest among many of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Los Angeles cemetery.

"Both sons [Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper] were present," a representative for Los Angeles's Hollywood Forever Cemetery told PEOPLE of the "small, private and lovely" ceremony. An insider source told the outlet, "It was a very intimate and special service," adding that Heche's 21-year-old son Homer and his father, Coleman Laffoon, were in attendance, as were her 14-year-old son Atlas and his father, James Tupper. "Everybody came together in peace and love, and the family was totally united and it was beautiful," the source added.

Heche died in August 2022 after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, causing the house to catch fire. Her death was ruled an accident, with smoke inhalation and sternal fracture due to blunt trauma listed as the causes of death. Authorities determined during their investigation of the crash that narcotics were present in her system. Heche was rushed to the hospital after her crash, where she was comatose for almost a week before being declared legally dead on Aug. 12. Heche was removed from life support on Aug. 14 after she donated her organs.

At the time, Heche's older son, Homer, released a statement: "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," he said at the time. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom." In January, Heche's younger son shared his own tribute in the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine. "My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," Atlas wrote. "She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."