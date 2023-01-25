Anne Heche's 14-Year-Old Son Speaks out for First Time About Mom's Sudden Death

By Anna Rumer

Anne Heche's 14-year-old son Atlas is speaking out for the first time since the Emmy Award-winning actress' death. Following Heche's tragic passing at 53 years old back in August 2022 after being severely burned in a car crash, her son with James Tupper shared his feelings in a tribute published in the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine Tuesday. 

"My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," the teenager shared. "She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her." Atlas' father, who dated Heche from 2007 to 2018, also shared his memories of the late star with the outlet.

"Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy," he said in a statement of his own. "She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds."

Atlas' brother Homer, whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, previously issued a statement shortly after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer, 20, said in August 2022. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

He continued by thanking the many people who sent their condolences to his family in the wake of such a tremendous loss. "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," Homer said. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time." He concluded with a direct message to his late mother, adding simply, "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Heche was involved in a car crash on Aug. 5 and remained in a coma for nearly a week before being declared legally dead on Aug. 11. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star's heart continued to beat until Aug. 14 in order to make sure her organs could be donated in line with her wishes.

