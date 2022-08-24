Anne Heche's Sons Address Why Hollywood Forever Cemetery Is Her Final Resting Place

Anne Heche's sons have spoken out about the actress' death and addressed why the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is her final resting place. In a statement released on Tuesday, the former Chicago P.D. actress' son Homer, 20, released a statement via his rep, on behalf of both himself and his half-brother, Atlas Tupper, 13. In the statement, as published by Entertainment Weekly, Homer clarifies why the famous Los Angeles cemetery was chosen for their mother.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," the statement read. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers." Homer added, "Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 53. She was involved in a series of car crash incidents on Friday, Aug. 5, the second of which caused a burst of flames that left Heche severely burned. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and sadly never recovered from her injuries. Authorities determined in the days after the crash that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident.

At the time, a representative for the star announced the tragic loss on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the representative stated. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy."

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the statement added. The family's rep also confirmed to PEOPLE that, while Heche was legally dead according to California law, her heart was still beating and she had not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match. On Aug. 14 it was announced that organ donor recipients had been identified.