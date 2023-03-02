Anne Heche's Son Celebrates 21st Birthday With His Dad and a Sweet Message to Late Mom

Anne Heche's son Homer Heche Laffoon just celebrated his 21st birthday. Over on Instagram, Laffoon's father Coley Laffoon revealed that he spent time with his son in San Francisco, to mark the big occasion, while also taking some time to send a sweet message to Heche, Homer's late mom. "21 years goes fast. Before you know it the journey of a lifetime has become two lives," Coley wrote in the post, which included a number of current and throwback photos. "Intertwined, inseparable in the sense that what is in one is in the other. Homer is in me as much as I'm in him. It's baked in."

He went on to "We're spending two nights in San Fran, a father-son trip celebrating this symbolic passage into adulthood. He's come through his challenges on his terms. Can't ask for much more. Has a promising new job, great friends, is a loving son and brother. Hopefully that is conveyed in the faces in the pictures here. He's doing great and it feels so good." Coley then shared a sweet message for Heche, writing, "Impossible not to close my eyes and think of [Anne] zooming around the cosmos, swinging by Northern California, smiling her knowing and still vulnerable smile as she races past. He's good Anne. Thank you for trusting him to me. It's going to keep being great. I promise."

Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 53. She was involved in a series of car crash incidents on Friday, Aug. 5, the second of which caused a burst of flames that left Heche severely burned. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and sadly never recovered from her injuries.

Authorities determined in the days after the crash that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident. At the time, a representative for the star announced the tragic loss on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the representative stated. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy." The statement added, "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."