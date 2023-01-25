Anne Heche's Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death

Anne Heche's best friend Heather Duffy recently spoke out and shared some details about the final days before the actress' death. In an exclusive interview with ET, Duffy spoke about Heche and her new memoir, Call Me Anne, which was just posthumously released. While discussing her late friend, Duffy revealed that she's just seen Heche a few days before the tragic accident that led to her death.

"We had just shot a podcast and I was late for dinner [with friends]," Duffy shared. "We were just chitchatting after the podcast and I looked at my phone and I realized it was late. And I looked at her and I said, 'Girl, you got to get out of here, I got to go.' She left my front porch and I said, 'I love you,' and she said, 'I love you,' and that was the last time I saw her." Following Heche's death Duffy assisted with completing Call Me Anne, which become available to the public this week.

Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 53. She was involved in a series of car crash incidents on Friday, Aug. 5, the second of which caused a burst of flames that left Heche severely burned. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and sadly never recovered from her injuries.

Authorities determined in the days after the crash that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident. At the time, a representative for the star announced the tragic loss on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the representative stated. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy." The statement added, "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Months later, in early January, Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, took to his mother's Instagram page to share the news of her new book. "My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing," Laffoon explained. "The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it's (sic) own, as you would have wanted."

Laffoon also revealed that he is making plans for fans to be able to celebrate Heche's life and book release. "For those in Los Angeles, there will be a special event at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove," he shared. "I know mom would want to see everyone's smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies." The memoir release was held roughly two weeks later.