John Waters Injured in Car Crash

John Waters returned home from the hospital Tuesday morning after being involved in a car accident. The 78-year-old said in a statement that while he was hurt in the Baltimore County accident, he did not sustain serious injuries, reports Baltimore Banner.

"Since it hurts when I laugh I will have no witty answer about being in a car accident that no one has said was my fault," he said. "Hope you understand. I'm released from the hospital and all is ok." In regards to the car crash, Waters did not provide any details.

That's good news for fans of the Baltimore filmmaker behind favorite films such as Hairspray and Pink Flamingos, following social media rumors Monday night that he was in critical condition. Waters' most recent public appearance made was just over the weekend at the Maryland Film Festival, where his selection for the lineup was the thriller film, "Butt Boy," which was screened at the event. In an interview with the Baltimore Banner last week, Waters described the movie as "peculiar" but well done.

In addition, the cult film director seems to be in the middle of a hectic schedule right now: Early in April, he confirmed that Aubrey Plaza would star as Marsha Sprinkle, a thief and scammer, in the film adaptation of his first novel, Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance, called Liarmouth, which is also his first film in about 20 years.

It was originally reported in Variety and IndieWire that Waters would cast the actress from Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus in his next film, which will be shot in Baltimore. However, there are still a few challenges to overcome.

"The book was optioned. I turned in the script. They like the script, but we don't have the money to make it," Waters told Variety referring to Plaza, "I'm thrilled that she's going to [star in it], but we don't have the money yet."

In an email, Waters stressed that everything was tentative. "I have said this over and over. Yes I want Aubrey and she wants to do it, but that is it right now. There is no start date period."

Previously, he told The Banner, "We have no start date or green light to begin production but are working to, hopefully, make that happen." According to Waters, he is "thrilled and excited at the idea of Aubrey Plaza" starring in the movie and the idea that the flick is "ready to go in Baltimore," but said both assertions are "pure speculation."