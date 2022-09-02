Anne Heche's Son Homer Makes Big Decision After Mother Dies Without a Will

Weeks after Anne Heche's untimely death, her son Homer Laffoon is taking action when it comes to the control of the late actor's estate. E! News reported that Laffoon has filed a petition to be the one in charge of Heche's estate. The Donnie Brasco star leaves behind two sons, 20-year-old Laffoon, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, whom she shared with ex James Tupper.

Laffoon and his younger brother are the two heirs to Heche's estate. E! News obtained documents filed by Laffoon, which read, "Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor." In the documents, Heche's annual income and personal property are listed as "unknown."

This update comes nearly a month since Heche first crashed her vehicle into a house in Los Angeles, which caused the residence to catch on fire. Heche, who was left in a coma following the crash, was later transported to the hospital and was initially said to be in stable condition. However, her condition later worsened and she was declared brain dead a week after the accident. She was kept on life support until Aug. 14 so that her organs could be donated. Her cause of death was listed as an accident. The coroner's report also stated that "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" was a "significant condition" from the crash.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a representative for Heche shared on Aug. 12. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." Laffoon later issued a statement of his own regarding his mother's passing.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," the statement read. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi, who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."