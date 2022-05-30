Andy Dick Sexual Assault Case Updated by Police

✖

Comedian Andy Dick will not face charges after he was arrested on allegations of sexual battery earlier this month. The alleged victim stopped cooperating with the investigation, officials told Fox News Friday. Dick, 56, was arrested on May 11 after an alleged incident at a campground in Orange County, California.

"At this point, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. So that obviously makes it difficult to continue to investigate the case," an Orange County Sheriff's department spokesperson told Fox News. The office still sent the case to prosecutors, but they declined to press charges at this time while the investigation is stalled. Prosecutors cited a lack of evidence.

"If at any time, the victim does decide that they would like to cooperate, then we would be happy to resume the investigation," the sheriff's spokesperson said. "But without that individual cooperation, there's not much to go on."

Authorities were called to the O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon at about 9 a.m. and took Dick into custody. Dick's male accuser was taken to a hospital to be examined, authorities said. TMZ noted that the alleged incident was live-streamed on Captain Content's RV YouTube channel. Dick was participating in a live stream at the time of the arrest and lived with live streams in RVs for some time.

In one of Captain Content's videos, a man using the name "JJ" accused Dick of molesting him while he was asleep, reports Page Six. "Why did you assault me in my sleep?" the man asked Dick. "I never assaulted you in your sleep. Can you leave me alone?" Dick said. Dick posted bail two days after his arrest.

Dick has made more headlines for inappropriate behavior in recent years than his comedy. In 2018, he was charged with sexual battery after a woman accused him of squeezing her behind. He was also charged with groping a ride-hailing service driver in 2019. In June 2021, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his fiancee with a deadly weapon. Four months later, he was arrested again for allegedly hitting his partner with a liquor bottle.

The former NewsRadio star's behavior also cost him a movie role. In October 2017, Raising Buchanan producers fired Dick for alleged sexual harassment and misconduct. Dick allegedly groped people's genitals, kissed or licked them without permission, and made sexual propositions to at least four crew members, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Dick later told THR he was fired from the film but denied groping people. Still, he admitted it was "possible" that he licked people and made advances on members of the crew.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.