Andy Dick Arrested, Accused of Sexual Battery

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery on Wednesday in the middle of a live stream. An adult male at the O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon, California accused Dick, 56, of sexually assaulting him, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Several Orange County Sheriff's Deputies were seen on the live stream taking Dick away in cuffs.

Dick was participating in a stream for the Captain Content's RV YouTube channel at the time of his arrest. The NewsRadio star was living with a group of live streamers in RVs for some time, according to TMZ. During Wednesday's stream, a group of sheriff's deputies entered Duck's trailer and searched the premises. Afterward, they took him into custody and collected the alleged victim's pants as evidence.

Orange County Sheriff Department spokesperson Scott Steinle told The Hollywood Reporter that authorities were called to the park campground at about 9 a.m.. after a man reported being sexually assaulted. Dick was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery. The alleged victim was taken to a hospital to be examined.

Dick's inappropriate behavior has led to headlines throughout his career. In 2018, he was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery after a woman claimed Dick squeezed her behind and made lewd comments as she walked past him Producers of the independent movie Raising Buchanan fired him for alleged sexual harassment and misconduct on the set. Dick allegedly groped people's genitals, kissed and licked people without their consent, and proposed sex to at least four members of the production. Dick denied the groping allegations but told The Hollywood Reporter it was possible he licked people and did make sexual advances.

In November 2021, Dick was reportedly arrested for allegedly hitting his partner with a liquor bottle. He faced a felony domestic battery charge in connection with the incident, which happened at his Los Angeles home. Dick was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

Just last month, Dick was involved in another shocking live stream moment. Dick was living with a YouTube personality named "The Wappy Flanker" when another man showed up and an argument began, reports TMZ. "Wappy" then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot at the visitor if he did not leave. Dick was heard pleading with "Wappy" not to shoot the weapon. Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a call from someone watching the live stream and officers performed a welfare check.