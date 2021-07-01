Andy Dick Arrested for Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon

✖

Andy Dick was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon over the weekend and his newly confirmed fiancée Elisa Jordana is breaking down how the strange string of events took place on Saturday night. Dick was released on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond, People reports. Jordana explained how it all happened on her Kermit and Friends YouTube show, saying that she sensed that something bad of this magnitude was going to happen that night. "It was just the worst week with him. It was getting worse and worse and worse, and just every day there was some kind of problem. And there were signs that this was gonna happen," she said.

She continued, admitting that she "felt relieved that he was there," since she believes "a lot of the people that are around Andy are more dangerous than people in jail." On the night in question, Jordana says she and the Road Trip actor went out to dinner where he started behaving out of character. He began taking silverware, wine glasses, plates and asked for "a doggy bag that he could put all of that in." She went on to say that Dick ended up in an altercation with another person that involved a metal chair. The entire incident wound up leaving the other party hospitalized. "He could have killed him," Jordana said, referencing the fight.

"I knew that night wasn't gonna end well," Jordana closed. This isn't Dick's first run-in with the law. He had a previous encounter in 2019 and was sentenced to 14 days in jail after failing to complete his community service for two misdemeanor charges –– one for sexual battery and one for simple battery. However, due to overcrowding in the jails, he was released after one day. Dick has a troubled history involving alcohol and drug addictions as well as other crude allegations and charges. Prior to his 2019 arrest, Dick made headlines after he was fired from a movie due to sexual harassment claims.

At the time, Dick denied the accusations. "I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing. ... It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people," he told The Hollywood Reporter.