Andy Cohen Shares His Only Regret From Drunken New Year’s Eve Appearance

Andy Cohen only regrets one thing he said on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special after admittedly being “overserved” during the live broadcast. The Watch What Happens Live star opened up about his drunken broadcast on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live Monday, telling co-host John Hill it wasn’t his comments about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that had him feeling bad.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen shared. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it. And it was, I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have, and I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing.”

Hill added that he didn’t think Cohen should walk back his rant about de Blasio. “I think you should own it. It’s done. What’s done is done. I liked ‘sayonara sucker,’” he shared. “I don’t, I couldn’t even tell you who the mayor of L.A. is. And I live here. I have no idea, but, the Ryan Seacrest thing, the headline was what sucked. I thought in the moment you understood the context you were just being kind of…”

Cohen replied, “Exactly, that’s the problem. Yeah. The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trash Ryan Seacrest. I’m like, I really, I hope he hears the clip. You know what I mean? Anyway…” Hill continued he thought Cohen’s comments about Seacrest’s “group of losers” in reference to Journey performing without Steve Perry were “funny.”

“And then the Journey thing I thought was funny because you went off on like, who are these nobodys?” Hill asked. “And then you guys cut to the cast of ‘Stomp’ on your broadcast…” Cohen chimed in, “So right. I mean, it’s so right. It just writes a itself. It really does. I mean, so that is what I absolutely, that I really regret. I really do.”