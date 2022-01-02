Andy Cohen’s Messy CNN New Year’s Eve Appearance Includes Shot at Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Loser’ Broadcast

You can take Andy Cohen out of Bravo, but you can’t take the Bravo out of Andy Cohen. The reality TV mogul co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper this weekend, where he was not shy with his opinions. In retrospect, fans are still a little shocked by some comments he made about his and Cooper’s competitor Ryan Seacrest.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said casually at one point in the evening. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.” Seacrest hosted the ABC New Year’s Eve show with performances by Journey and Ashanti and Ja Rule in Times Square. Not far away, Cohen mocked them – particularly Journey, which has replaced several members of the band over the years. His remarks made waves as they were quoted on social media, and even more in the days that followed as those quotes re-circulated in the light of day.

“We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC,” 53-year-old Cohen told the camera. “If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

Later in the night, Cohen had even more harsh words for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He said: “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York – the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”

OMMMMG did @andersoncooper just accidentally admit to taking an edible with @andy before #CNNNYE hahahaha i love it! pic.twitter.com/FmGX29Qv62 — David Block (@dave_tvnyc) January 1, 2022

Cooper laughed and tried to cut Cohen off, calling this a “rant,” but Cohen ignored him. Meanwhile, commenters guessed that one or both of the men must be drunk, which Cohen seemed to confirm. In a tweet the following day, he wrote that he was “a bit overserved last night.”

“Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year,” one person tweeted. Another added: “Andy Cohen last night talking trash about ABC, Ryan Seacrest and ‘fake Journey’ is about the most punk rock thing CNN has ever done.” A third person guessed that the whole thing was intentional, writing: “CNN made the decision a long time ago that drunk Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Don Lemon was far more entertaining to people than Ryan Seacrest and company.”