Amy Schumer Shares Health Update in Response to Speculation About Her 'Puffier' Face

Amy Schumer has a candid response to those who have been questioning the appearance of her face lately. The comedian and actress, 42, took to Instagram Thursday to address comments about her face looking "puffier" during recent appearances on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America where she was promoting Season 2 of Life & Beth.

"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now," Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster for her Hulu show, also starring Michael Cera.

"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she continued. "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay." Endometriosis is an "often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Schumer writes that "historically women's bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men," adding, "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation." The Trainwreck star did, however, want to "take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in."

"Like every other [woman]/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," she explained. "But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

The I Feel Pretty star previously shared in September 2021 that she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis, which she discussed in a December 2022 episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. "I felt like a new person. It was incredible," she shared of life after surgery. "I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person and like a new mom."

The performer, who welcomed son Gene with husband Chris Fischer in May 2019, continued of her struggle with endometriosis, "You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they're like, 'Oh, it's being a woman,' and you're like, 'No, it's irregular.' I've been in so much pain, you know, my whole life – not just the week of my period. It's during ovulation. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn't in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life. It's been really difficult."