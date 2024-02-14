Amy Schumer and Michael Cera Talk 'Rich Experience' of Filming 'Life & Beth' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are back for a brand new season of Life & Beth on Hulu, and they're diving deep into the world of marriage, parenthood and friendship as their characters Beth and John close in on a whole new chapter of life. Ahead of the Friday, Feb. 16 Season 2 premiere of Schumer's semi-autobiographical series, both she and Cera opened up to PopCulture.com about the "rich experience" of filming the heartfelt and hilarious show.

"Michael and I had such a rich experience looking at our relationship," Schumer said of Season 2, which features Beth and John exploring their communication issues as their relationship begins to veer into the territory of marriage and kids. Cera agreed, "I love just a chance to get to come back and spend more time with these people. I love what's happening between them. I love the way that it's being presented." He added, "And getting to work closely with Amy on it, who is someone I can always draw on, is just a pleasure. It's one of the most fun jobs I've had."

Schumer's Beth also struggles in Season 2 to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade. "The way we project or disappoint our friends is really interesting to me," Schumer explained to PopCulture. "And when you're the hero in the story of your own life ... when a good friend confronts you with yourself, it's a really grounding experience. So that was fun for me to navigate this season."

Season 2 of Life & Beth also features a star-studded cast of guests, including Jennifer Coolidge, Amy Sedaris, Beanie Feldstein, Big Freedia, Colin Quinn, Jemima Kirke, Margaret Cho, Maria Dizzia and Tim Meadows. Cera revealed there were "a lot" of scenes with guesting actors that became some of his favorites, including a scene with Quinn and Meadows he said was "fun and just exciting and great," as it was his first time meeting both actors. Schumer's favorite had to be working with Coolidge in Sedaris in one "absolutely unhinged" scene, but her most memorable scene overall is the shower sex scene with Cera. "He just made me laugh so much," she recalled. "I still can't believe it."

Life & Beth Season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 16 on Hulu.