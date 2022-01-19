Amy Schumer Reveals She Underwent Plastic Surgery Procedure, Endometriosis Surgery

Amy Schumer is getting her strength back after undergoing endometriosis and liposuction surgeries that capped off years of health issues. The comedian, 40, took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her physique in a black one-piece bathing suit during a trip to the beach, beginning her caption, “I feel good.”

“It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” the I Feel Pretty star continued of her procedures. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.” She concluded, “@paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

Stars like Selma Blair, Lindsey Vonn, Elle King and Amber Tamblyn took to the comments with their congratulations, while Mindy Kaling commented, “Healthy, sexy, happy, love it,” and Michelle Visage added, “You do you. FTW!” Schumer’s other followers appreciated the update as well, with one person commenting, “Thanks for being so honest about your body,” and another adding, “Doesn’t matter how you get there the goal is to be in your happy place.”

Schumer previously was diagnosed with endometriosis, which led to her having her uterus and appendix removed in September. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she said in a post-procedure video shared to Instagram at the time. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

The Inside Amy Schumer star also has been open about her traumatic experience giving birth to 2-year-old son Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, previously revealing during an episode of the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast in 2019 that her C-section took more than three hours – twice as long as doctors had predicted – due to complications caused by her endometriosis. “It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”