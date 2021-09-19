Amy Schumer Reveals Her Uterus and Appendix Were Removed During Endometriosis Surgery

Amy Schumer has always been extremely candid with her fans about her health, and in her latest Instagram post, the comedian revealed that her uterus and appendix were removed during surgery to treat her endometriosis. She posted a photo and a video with the caption “If you have really painful periods you may have endometriosis.” In the photo, Schumer is seen wearing a hospital gown, and in the video, she explains what she just underwent.

Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, filmed the video, and the Trainwreck star explained how her surgery went. “So it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” Schumer explained. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m sore and I have some like, gas pains.”

Endometriosis is a reproductive disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus and can be extremely painful for people who suffer from it. It Is unfortunately quite common, affecting nearly 1 In 10 women during their reproductive years. While a hysterectomy Isn’t the only treatment option, endometriosis typically returns after the removal of just the affected tissue.

Schumer gave birth to her son, Gene, in 2019, and she underwent IVF in the hopes of getting pregnant a second time, and she shared her journey with her followers on Instagram in January 2020. The comedian shared a photo of her bruised stomach as a result of her IVF treatments, writing that she started the journey one week previously. “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer began before asking her followers for some advice. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

However, she revealed in August 2020 that the toll that It was taking on her body was too great. “We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me,” she explained on NBC’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist in August 2020. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. And so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate, but I think we’re gonna hold off for right now.”