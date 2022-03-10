Amy Schumer Reveals Dispirited Reason for Liposuction

Amy Schumer got liposuction following her surgery for endometriosis last year, and she opened up about that choice in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The 40-year-old comedian explained that she decided on plastic surgery because she was “tired” of her appearance. “It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” Schumer admitted.

Schumer gave birth to her first child, Gene in 2019, and eventually had her uterus and appendix removed to combat her endometriosis. “I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I’m feeling really good,” Schumer said. Schumer explained that she didn’t regret the choice, but that she wanted to be upfront with her fans about reality because lifestyle changes weren’t going to improve with “grilled chicken and walks” as she so puts it. “Everybody on camera is doing this s—, I just wanted to be real about it,” Schumer said.

The Trainwreck actress also discussed her decision on Chelsea Lately’s podcast Dear Chelsea. “I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery,” she said. “It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.” Schumer revealed her decision to get surgery in an Instagram post in January. The comedian showed off her physique in a black one-piece bathing suit during a trip to the beach, beginning her caption, “I feel good.”

“It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back [Seckin M.D.] (endo) and [Dr. Jordan Terner] (lipo),” the I Feel Pretty star continued of her procedures. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.” She concluded, “[Paul Vincent], Vickie Lee (acupuncture), my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”