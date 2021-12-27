Amy Schumer Reverses Cosmetic Procedure on Her Face: ‘I Looked Like Malificent’

Amy Schumer has revealed that she recently reversed a cosmetic procedure on her face, joking, “I looked like Malificent.” Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a selfie, showing off show cream on her cheeks while flashing a peace sign with her hand. “I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like [Malificent],” she quipped, then thanking her doctor for helping correct the procedure.

Many of Schumer’s fans, friends, and followers have since taken to the comments on the to show support and offer their own thoughts. “You are so beautiful! No fillers needed,” actress Isla Fisher wrote. “Give us updates ! I tried the filler s— and it looks like my face has abs! Thinking of dissolving too!” added actress Darlene Demorizi. “Interesting – who knew it could be dissolved!” a user exclaimed. “And, everyone is right, you don’t need fillers and no one else does either. To each their own of course! I just wish women didn’t feel so much pressure. Thanks for sharing your post and I wish other like-minded celebs would too!”

Schumer is no stranger to health and medical issues. Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed a baby boy in May 2019, though her pregnancy was not the easiest. In November 2018 she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis gravidarum, “a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss,” and other symptoms “Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV),” reads a description of the illness from the American Pregnancy Association.

Schumer learned of her prognosis just before a stand-up show in Texas, which she ultimately had to cancel due to being hospitalized. “Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of her shows. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—,” she added. “Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”