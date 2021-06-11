Amy Schumer Reacts After Her 'Doppelganger Photo' Goes Viral in a Tennessee Truck Stop

✖

Amy Schumer reportedly has a doppelganger in Tennessee and the alleged woman who looks just like the actress is going viral. Known simply as Amelia, the woman's characteristics, her interesting taste in tattoos and shirt, plus a few other things in the photo has turned a lot of heads, including Schumer's. In an initial Facebook post shared by the Twitter account titled @thisisnotjuice, the big-rig driver was said to be getting congratulated by Celina 52 Truck Stop on redeeming a brand new Monster Energy mini-fridge with added loyalty points from the business.

"Who says only men drive trucks?" the account captioned the photo. "Big Rig driver Amelia stopped in this morning to redeem her Cranking The Hog Reward Points for this brand new mini fridge valued at over $500 due to the Monster Energy branding. Thanks for continuing to let us service you!" Following the post, onlookers couldn't help but notice an eerie resemblance to Schumer, but that's not the only aspect of the photo people are focusing on. In the picture, Amelia is wearing a shirt that reads, "Truckin'-N-F—n'" and is sporting a teardrop tattoo on the side of her face. However, there was also an explanation for that.

"Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo is not because she murdered someone. She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got the tattoo to honor their memory," Celina 52 Truck Stop detailed. Naturally, Schumer started trending on Twitter which caught her attention: "Wait, what's going on at a truck stop? -me [sad face emoji]," she tweeted.

Schumer wasn't the only one to take to Twitter to react. One eagle-eyed user pointed out a number of questionable elements from the photo. "Hilarious aspects of this tweet ranked," @SproBeforeBros wrote. "6. Busch beer cooler that is designed to be operated in a truck. 5. 'valued at $500 due to Monster Energy branding.' 4. her t-shirt. 3. 'cranking the hog points.' 2. did not commit homicide, only manslaughter clarification. 1. stop pooping sign."

While several others took to the social media platform to poke fun at the photo, according to Snopes, this entire story was fabricated by the satire and parody site, Celina 52 Truck Stop. Per the research shared by the debunking website, "this Twitter account also frequently publishes doctored photos and fabricated stories," such as a photo that went viral last month that showed a trucker named Phil who wrote a t-shirt with the language, "Harry Potter Hates Ohio."