Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Amy Schumer has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The 39-year-old comedian and mom of one revealed her diagnosis on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a throwback childhood photo of herself fishing as she opened up about the diagnosis and sought advice.

In the post, Schumer humorously asked, "Anyone get LYME this summer?" before going on to reveal that she had recently been diagnosed with the illness. She noted that she may have "had it for years" and that she is currently "on doxycycline" and is "taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2." She asked her followers for "any advice" they may have in treating and living with the disease, asking, "Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it," though she went on to assure them that "I feel good and am excited to get rid of it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. Left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. The CDC notes that most cases of Lyme disease can be treated with a few weeks of antibiotics. Other celebrities who suffer from the disease include Yolanda and Bella Hadid, Shania Twain, and Justin Bieber, who revealed his diagnosis in January of this year.

Schumer has never shied away when it comes to getting candid about her health, and her most recent revelation follows struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, throughout her first pregnancy. In the months leading up to welcoming son Gene David, now 16 months, with husband Chris Fischer, Schumer had struggled with the debilitating illness, which also afflicted Kate Middleton during her pregnancies. Revealing that diagnosis, Schumer said that she felt "very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—!"

More recently, the comedian opened up about her and Fischer's struggle to become pregnant a second time. Speaking during an appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in August, according to Entertainment Tonight, Schumer said she "decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," explaining that "we did IVF and IVF was really tough on me." She said that she and her husband are considering a surrogate for their second child.