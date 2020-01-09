Justin Bieber Confirms Lyme Disease Diagnosis, Blast Haters Who Think He’s ‘on Meth’

Justin Bieber has revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease and calls out the internet trolls who have accused him of doing drugs like meth because of the way he looks. Bieber posted an article to his Instagram account and explains in the caption that everything will be explained in his new documentary series coming out on YouTube.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,” he wrote in a post.

The YouTube Originals called Justin Bieber: Seasons reveals quite a bit of what he’s been through the last several years, including the infectious disease that is spread by ticks. According to TMZ, sources who have already seen the new docu-series say Bieber and his family talk about some of the symptoms he’s dealt with in 2019 before getting diagnosed. The 25-year-old went a long time undiagnosed and received several treatments that actually made his symptoms worse.

Common early signs and symptoms of Lyme Disease include headache, fatigue, fever and a skin rash called erythema migrans. The common disease can be treated with several rounds of antibiotics if caught early, however, if left untreated past a certain point, symptoms can become more severe to things like nerve pain, irregular heart beat, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, and facial palsy.

Bieber has been on a hiatus for the last four years and has continued to stay open with fans about his struggle with mental health. Recently, he released his first song in four years titled “Yummy” which broke records including the first male artist to have the most No. 1’s “on both U.S. and Worldwide iTunes in history” and set the record with “most presaves in universal music group history” according to his his manager Scooter Braun.