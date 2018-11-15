Amy Schumer Hospitalized With Hyperemesis

Comedian Amy Schumer has been hospitalized with Hyperemesis, the same illness that afflicted Kate Middleton during her pregnancy.

As reported by to The Blast, Schumer took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed, letting all her followers know what happened and sharing that she would not be making it to her upcoming Texas show.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she wrote. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” she added.

Many of her followers have commented on her post, with the overwhelming majority of them letting her know that they are not offended by her cancelling a show and that they just want her to get better.

“You’re being very open and honest about your pregnancy, and you’re revealing a very personal aspect of your life to the public. Thank you for your candor, and don’t feel like you owe the public an explanation for your life,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Your honesty is appreciated, but it’s not expected. Take time to yourself for you and your family if you need to. Your fans will be here when you’re ready!”

“Hyperemesis is the worse!! Take care of yourself! Slurpees helped me!! I did that twice!!” another person commented. “Stay strong sister!”

According to the American Pregnancy Association, “Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance. Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV).”

The group goes on to note that anyone experiencing the illness should “not take any medications to solve this problem without first consulting” a doctor or “health care provider.”

While most all pregnant woman experience some type of morning sickness, only about “60,000 cases” are cited as being Hyperemesis. Luckily, for most the symptoms alleviate “between weeks 14-20” of the pregnancy.