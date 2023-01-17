Amy Robach Spotted With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance

Amidst her extended break from Good Morning America, Amy Robach has been spotted with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. According to Entertainment Tonight, Robach was seen with Shue in New York City on Friday. As the publication noted, this marked the first time that they were seen together since the news of Robach's alleged affair with her GMA co-host T.J. Holmes went public.

ET reported that Robach and Shue were spotted together in the Big Apple to hand off the family dog. The two appeared to keep a bit of distance between them as they chatted, with Shue being the one to hold the pet's leash. While the news of the GMA co-workers' alleged affair broke in November, it has since been reported that Robach and Shue were close to finalizing their divorce before the scandal went public. The now-estranged couple wed back in 2010. Despite the fact that Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, has spoken publicly about the scandal, Shue has remained tight-lipped.

Days before Robach and Shue's latest meeting, it was reported that she and Holmes were preparing for a legal battle against GMA. A source previously told ET that the anchors have both hired lawyers "because there is an ongoing investigation and that's what you do when that happens." The insider added that "there is still a chance they will not return to GMA3." The same source also suggested that "the longer this process takes, the more likely they won't return to" the morning program. Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, previously told staffers that Robach and Holmes would remain off the air as they conduct an "internal review" into the situation. Although, she did say that they "haven't violated any company guidelines."

"As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin's statement read. "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."