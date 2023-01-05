Why Amy Robach's Husband Hasn't Spoken out About T.J. Holmes Scandal

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, recently broke her silence regarding the Good Morning America anchor's alleged affair with his co-worker, Amy Robach. But, Robach's estranged husband, Andrew Shue, hasn't spoken publicly about the matter. According to Us Weekly, there's a reason why he hasn't spoken out.

A source told the outlet that Shue and his family are "distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]." While Fiebig released a statement about the scandal by way of her attorney, the insider continued to say that it would be "very surprising" if Shue followed suit. They explained that they would be shocked if Shue ever released a statement on the matter. This report comes a couple of days after Fiebig broke her silence on the GMA scandal.

Fiebig was reportedly "blindsided" by the news that Holmes and Robach were engaged in an alleged affair. She thought that she and Holmes were still working on their marriage. Her attorney, Stephanie Lehman, further discussed the situation via a statement obtained by E! News. The statement began, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter," the statement continued. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year." At the end of December, Fiebig filed for divorce from Holmes, whom she wed in 2010. Similarly, Robach and Shue got married that same year. However, it has since been reported that Robach and Shue were close to finalizing their divorce before the news of the alleged affair went public.

It was initially reported in late November that Robach and Holmes allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship while still technically married to their respective partners. While they appeared on a couple of broadcasts after the news first broke, prompting a ratings spike for GMA, they have since been pulled from the air. At the moment, ABC is conducting an "internal review" into the situation with Robach and Holmes remaining off the air.