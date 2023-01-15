'GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Preparing for Legal Battle

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly preparing to sue if they are fired from Good Morning America because of their affair. The Daily Mail exposed their affair in Nov. 2022 after the two had been spotted on weekend getaways and trailed around New York City holding hands. Apparently, the co-anchors began seeing one another when they both left their respective spouses over the summer. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was reportedly blindsided and recently released a statement slamming Holmes for his lack of decorum in the way he's frolicking around with Robach, with Fiebig claiming he has little care for how their 9-year-old daughter may feel. He and Robach spent Christmas together and then vacationed in Miami with cocktails and kisses. The two have been off the air since about two weeks after the scandal broke, with network executives trying to figure out the best way to handle things. But now, with their fill-ins reportedly being tapped as permanent replacements, Robach and Holmes are gearing up for a lawsuit.

OK! reports that Robach hired Andrew Brettler and Holmes has teamed up with lawyer Eric George, who has previously represented several celebrities in court. They couple seemingly believe that the decision to revoke their roles is contradicting, as ABC News President Kim Godwin allowed them to host the talk show in the two days after their affair was publicized.

Holmes and Robach's lawyers want answers as George has specifically prepared a lawsuit centered on race depending on the the fate of Holmes' standing at the network. "Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline two consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?" sources say is the major question.

Holmes nor Robach have commented publicly. But their romance also hasn't fizzled. Only time will tell.