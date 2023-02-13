Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Announce Huge New Project Together

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are taking their humor on the road. The former Saturday Night Live co-stars are planning their first-ever live tour together, titled The Restless Leg Tour. The limited tour only includes four cities.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" Poehler and Fey said in a joint statement. The tour will be produced by Live Nation and opens on April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The tour will also take the duo to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago on May 20 and Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9. The last date of the tour is scheduled for Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on June 20, reports Deadline.

Poehler and Fey plan to share stories from their 30 years of friendship and their careers during the tour. During their time at Saturday Night Live together, they became the first-ever two-woman anchor team on "Weekend Update." Fey and Poehler also hosted the Golden Globes together in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2021. The two shared the 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for co-hosting SNL. They also starred in the 2015 comedy Sisters together.

Poehler recently visited Saturday Night Live on Jan. 21, when her Parks and Recreation co-star Aubrey Plaza hosted. Poehler returned as Leslie Knope, while Plaza played April Lidgate during a "Weekend Update" bit with co-anchor Colin Jost. Fey's most recent SNL appearance came in February 2022 when she helped welcome John Mulaney to the Five-Timers Club.

Fey recently finished work on Maggie Moore(s), a movie directed by John Slattery and co-starring Jon Hamm. The film stars Hamm as a small-town police chief trying to solve the murders of two women with the same name. It was written by Paul Bernbaum and will be distributed by Screen Media, reports Deadline. There will be a limited theatrical release in June, with a digital release following that same month. Fey and Hamm previously worked together on 30 Rock.

"I'm so proud of Maggie Moore(s) and the entire cast and filmmaking team," Slattery, who starred in Mad Men with Hamm, said. "After reading this script, I knew we had the potential for a unique story to be told. The result is a film that captures a lot of today's true-crime, stranger-than-fiction culture, buoyed by excellent performances. I'm excited to bring this to audiences later this year, and to be working with Screen Media to do so."