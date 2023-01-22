'SNL': Amy Poehler Reuniting With Aubrey Plaza Has 'Parks and Recreation' Fans in Their Feels

Aubrey Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, and she did not celebrate this career milestone alone. Amy Poehler made two cameo appearances in the episode alongside Plaza, giving Parks and Recreation fans a surprise treat. Social media melted down over this wholesome reunion.

Plaza is on a hot streak right now between her roles in The White Lotus, Emily The Criminal and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which won't hit theaters in the U.S. until March. Her opening monologue focused more on looking back, however, as the actress got her humble start as an NBC page at Studio 8H. For old times' sake, she took the audience on a mock "tour" of the studio, which is where she ran into Poehler for the first time.

"So, on every tour people would ask the same question: 'Are we going to see a celebrity?'" Plaza said mockingly as she walked down the hall. "No, you're going to see an old security guy eating a sandwich or a writer crying because their sketch got cut. Famous people don't just walk-" there, Plaza was cut off when Poehler came into frame beside her.

The two shared a hug and a few jokes here, but for Parks and Rec fans their reunion later in the episode was probably more exciting. During the "Weekend Update" sketch, Plaza rolled out on stage in character as April Ludgate. When she failed to answer Colin Jost's questions with any enthusiasm, she called for her "old boss, Leslie Knope" to help her out. Poehler then sat at the news desk for the first time in eight years.

These reunions were funny and lighthearted, yet they made some viewers sentimental at the same time. Here's a look at how fans freaked out over the surprise cameos.