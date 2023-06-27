Amouranth Reveals Late Stage Ovarian Failure Diagnosis

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as Amouranth, is opening up about her health. On Monday, Siragusa, who is normal quiet when it comes to her private life, revealed that she has been diagnosed with late-stage ovarian failure, a diagnosis that has forced her to cancel several appearances as she focuses on her health.

Siragusa shared her diagnosis on Twitter, where she explained that while she tends to "keep my medical stuff private -and I would have kept my current situation out of the public eye," she felt she owed her fans an explanation on account of a few cancelled high profile appearances." The social media star went on to shared, "I was informed in March that I have late stage ovarian failure," Siragusa adding that her body has also been in perimenopause/menopause "for some time." The Twitch star told her fans that she began noticing "a lot of confusing changes (mental and physical) that had no obvious explanations" over the past year, though she initially "shrugged them off" and was "completely unaware of anything serious until March."

"Since then I have undergone many tests and diagnostic procedures & my doctors concluded that not only do I have these conditions, but that my case is accelerated, as my hormones and other markers indicate a more advanced prognosis," she continued. "I will be undergoing daily injections for 7-14 days during which I will (potentially) suffer from headaches, nausea and aches, which would be no big deal, and was also warned against 'high impact physical activities.'"

Siragusa said her initial plan was to start treatment after the La Velada boxing event, but she was forced to back out of the event due to "extreme medical developments" that required her to start treatment Monday. She told her fans, "I had hoped to just box through the symptoms, as I could handle a little nausea or some headaches, but my medical team strenuously vetoed that decision due to the 'potential for extreme injury or death' elated to a heightened chance of my ovaries torsioning/twisting while undergoing the treatment and doing extreme physical activity."

Siragusa confirmed, "I regretfully have to drop out of La Velada last minute," adding, "I'm incredibly upset about this, and I'm sorry to anyone I've let down.." Siragusa added that she is "hoping for a quick and painless treatment, and maybe I can get the opportunity to get in the ring next year if everything goes well."