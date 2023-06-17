Amanda Bynes Detained By Police and Placed Under Mental Health Evaluation

Amanda Bynes has once again found herself in the custody of police this weekend. She was cuffed and taken in for a mental health evaluation today amid continuing struggles for the actress. According to TMZ, LAPD officers intercepted Bynes after receiving a call about a woman in distress Saturday morning. In this case, that woman was Bynes. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that she had been taken to a police station where a professional medical unit was waiting to examine her and determine whether or not she needed additional treatment. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that while the cops detained Bynes, she remained calm during the interaction and seemed defeated as the cops dealt with her during the interrogation. After that, she was placed in one of the three cruisers that arrived at the location where she was encountered and seated in the back.

At this point, it is unknown whether Bynes was escorted out of her home or if she was found on the street by police. In addition, it has not been confirmed if she was ultimately taken to a hospital and placed on a 5150 hold or if the LAPD has released her. After being admitted into a mental hospital earlier this year, the former Nickelodeon star has been on a downward spiral since she was discovered wandering the streets of downtown Los Angeles nude earlier this year, at which point she was placed on a psychiatric hold due to the incident. Although Bynes has since been released from the mental health facility where she was being treated, TMZ reported that sources with direct knowledge of the situation say that she isn't doing well after that experience.

Amanda Bynes Detained for Mental Health Evaluation Amid Ongoing Struggles https://t.co/IxFq9ikTaR — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2023

According to the outlet, Bynes lives alone and has few close friends. Her attitude lately has been despondent, and she tends to keep to herself. Despite that, she appears to be taking her medications and seeing a therapist regularly. TMZ reported that her on-again-off-again fiance, Paul Michael, told the outlet that they split about a week before her breakdown in the spring, and for the time being, it does not seem that they have gotten back together. In 2013, Bynes was placed under conservatorship after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. After a series of bizarre incidents involving Bynes, her mother was appointed her conservator. During the month of February 2022, Bynes filed a petition to end the conservatorship, a move that was supported by both of her parents. The conservatorship officially ended on March 22, 2022.