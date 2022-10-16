Amouranth Accuses Husband of Abuse, Reveals Alarming Text Messages



Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa recorded her husband verbally abusing her during a livestream while claiming he was controlling her finances. Siragusa is a top streamer who regularly produces content for her JustChatting and gaming Twitch channels that consistently draws thousands of viewers. However, a livestream on Oct. 15 took an alarming turn when the content creator revealed she was trapped in an abusive and toxic relationship. Previously, Siragusa had never mentioned having a husband because she was instructed to appear single online. She alleged that her husband threatened her dogs, controlled her finances, forced her to stream, and planned to leave her without much money.

Siragusa's Twitch channel does not provide any video of the stream. Still, clips of it have circulated on social media, revealing the streamer's emotional response to the abuse she has undergone and continues to face. Dexerto has documented many of these incidents. One clip shows a distraught Siragusa saying that she has wanted to tell her fans about her marriage for a while. "Let's just tell them that we're f— married," she says. "Our relationship would be better. Instead, we're fighting all the time." She remarks that her husband reportedly opposed the idea, claiming it would "ruin the business model" of her Twitch and OnlyFans audience. In addition to pretending to be single, her husband allegedly asked her to commit to hot tub streams.

Amouranth has revealed that she has a husband, along with revealing his abuse



He has threatened to kill her dogs, take all their money, and forced her to stream.



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/9tdL0S3Udd — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) October 16, 2022

Siragusa is crying later in the stream while her husband shouts at her over the phone. She says she fears her husband will harm her dogs in the call. He then becomes angry and hostile, accuses her of lying, and lashes out at her for "not listening" to him before telling her to "leave the house." Siragusa examines texts allegedly sent to her by her husband in another video. The texts heavily imply she has no control over her own bank account since the husband threatens to spend $500,000 of her money if she doesn't respond to him.

Amouranth just tearfully told her chat about her husband who has been: controlling her financials, threatening to kill her dogs, verbally abusing her and more....



Dang these texts are messed up. pic.twitter.com/DEDFUHQAUS — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) October 16, 2022

In addition, he threatens to delete her social media accounts, so he may also have access to them. Frequent insults and sarcastic comments call Siragusa names like "dumb f—" in the messages, along with threats. He allegedly discards her luggage because she is not following directions, while other texts refer to her streams as "garbage." During the stream, Siragusa states an intention to break up with her husband and says her new singledom is "about to be true." After an unseen female voice inquires whether she has taken her medication, the stream abruptly ends. Siragusa hasn't addressed the matter since her stream concluded. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org.