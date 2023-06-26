Sarah Ferguson Undergoes Breast Cancer Operation: Details on Duchess of York's Condition

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, thanked the medical staff that diagnosed her breast cancer and revealed the operation was a success as she's now recovering at her home in Windsor. According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess has been told the prognosis of her diagnosis is good and her version of the disease was early.

"[The Duchess] express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days," Ferguson's spokesperson said in a statement. "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after a breast cancer diagnosis, her spokesperson confirmed Sunday. https://t.co/WRMtuoajVa — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2023

Ferguson is reportedly set to discuss the diagnosis in a pre-recorded interview on her podcast Tea Talk. Her spokesperson added that she had been "symptom free" before her mammogram and felt that situation showed just how important getting screened was for all women.

An interesting tidbit about the situation is Ferguson's status with ex-husband Prince Andrew. The couple have been divorced since 1996, but still share the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The property is the subject of several recent reports amid King Charles' alleged slimming of The Royal Family. The king, fresh off his coronation, is supposedly looking to get Andrew out, but he has reportedly been wary to leave.

Repairs are also set to commence on the Lodge, paid for by Prince Andrew before the decisions were made. With Ferguson also on the premises and recovering from cancer surgery, this might buy the disgraced monarch some more time on the premises.

Ferguson has remained a friendly member of The Royal Family, though she was not invited to King Charles' coronation back in May. No word on if Ferguson will undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy after the surgery, but it is typically the path that is taken. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Ferguson.