Amouranth Offers Major Update After Accusing Husband of Abuse



Streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as Amouranth, is back on Twitch after a viral video in which she said her husband had verbally and emotionally abused her. Siragusa had never revealed she was married until her Oct. 16 video, in which she showed texts from husband Nick Lee, calling her names like "dumb f—." Later in the livestream, he screamed expletives and told her to "leave the house" during a phone conversation between the two. "You just told me you were going to kill [my] dogs if I didn't do a 24-hour stream," she told Lee. "Nope, didn't say that," Siragusa heard him reply. "Now you're just being a f— liar." She said her husband put thousands of dollars of her money into crypto and expired stock options, threatened to leave with most of her earnings, and claimed he had full access to her bank account.

In her first Twitch stream since Sunday, Siragusa announced on Oct. 18 that she had regained access to her accounts and finances. "He's getting help," Siragusa said of Lee. "And I'm seeking legal and emotional counsel." She alleged one of her staff members used her situation "for personal gain and clout," urging people to visit her house. According to BuzzFeed News, police were dispatched to her home on Oct. 17 but did not reveal why it occurred. "That's partly why I haven't been on," she said. "Just dealing with everything, including random visitors and cop calls."

Amouranth has returned to stream and appears to be safe



"I still can't believe how many people gave a shit...for most of the years online it felt like everyone was against me for the type of content that I didn't even want to stream" pic.twitter.com/HjQgTkTeBd — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) October 18, 2022

At the moment, Siragusa said her relationship is "calm," and she is thankful to be "free." For the first time, she said she's looking forward to sleeping eight hours a night instead of three to five, watching TV, seeing her horses, and going on trips with friends. Siragusa admitted that now her "dating life is going to be a mess." She hoped that others suffering from abusive relationships could benefit from her transparency. "It's been rough," Siragusa said. "But the alternative — keeping it hidden — was messy too."I can't believe people gave a s—," she added. "For most of the years online it felt like everyone was against me for the type of content that I didn't even want to stream."

With over 5.9 million followers, Siragusa's allegations stunned many fans who follow her for gaming, cosplay, and conversational Twitch streams. Adult content has been a significant revenue generator for the content creator, generating over $1.5 million per month on OnlyFans earlier this year, according to screenshots she posted on Twitter. Siragusa said she wanted to disclose her marriage, but Lee pressured her to present as single because he felt it would harm "the business model. "I'm basically living in a fancy prison," she said. "The therapist even told him it's a form of psychological abuse, and I'm basically living in a fancy prison," she said. "You want me to tell them I'm single? It's about to be true."