Katharine McPhee Shares Glimpse of Massive Engagement Ring From David Foster

On Tuesday, it was reported that Katharine McPhee and David Foster had gotten engaged while on vacation in Italy, and the actress later shared a flash of her sparkling new rock on Instagram in a subtle nod to her new status.

In a snap of herself and a friend sitting on a boat along with a few dogs, McPhee’s new ring is just visible on her left hand, which the 34-year-old used to hold her phone as she beamed serenely at the camera.

“I just like this one,” she wrote. “My new gorgeous friend, @mayra_suarez. & what a trip.”

After the news of her engagement broke, McPhee used Twitter to address the reports with a single emoji and an Ariana Grande GIF.

Along with a ring emoji, McPhee shared an image of the “Dangerous Woman” singer saying, “And what about it?”

She also confirmed the news with an Instagram photo of a text conversation between herself and friend Jared Eng, sharing the details of how the 68-year-old music producer proposed.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri,” McPhee wrote. “Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me.”

Foster later shared his own photo of himself and McPhee sitting on a boat, with the caption simply reading, “🎼Yup!!”

That post received comments from Foster’s daughters Erin, 35, and Sara, 37, with Erin joking “Mommmyyyy,” and Sara chiming in with, “Out of the country. What did I miss?”

In September, amid the first rumors of McPhee and David’s romance, Erin posted a photo of the couple to her Instagram story with the captions “Excited about my new step mom,” and, “My parents.”

Despite the good-natured trolling, Sara told Us Weekly in December 2017 that she and her siblings approve of their dad’s relationship with the Smash star.

“We totally approve!” she said. “I mean, listen, we approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it. If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David M. Benett