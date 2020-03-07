David Foster Postpones Tour Dates Following ‘Unexpected Medical Procedure’

David Foster has postponed multiple tour dates due to an “unexpected medical procedure,” sharing the news in a message on Instagram on Friday, March 6.

“It is with great sadness that I have to reschedule my March tour dates due to an unexpected medical procedure,” Foster wrote. “I’m well on the road to recovery but my doctors insist that I spend the next several weeks recovering. I love touring and performing so this is not an easy decision. However, we will do our best to reschedule the dates. My tour will resume in Waterbury, CT on April 17th and I look forward to seeing you then. – DF.”Foster’s daughter Erin Foster commented on the post with three red heart emojis.

The musician’s Hitman Tour was scheduled to resume on March 10 in Orlando, Florida and is currently set to run through May 19 in Kansas City. Foster’s new album, Eleven Words, is scheduled for release in the middle of the tour on April 17. The first April date of the run is April 17 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The March dates have been postponed to 2021 with the Orlando date rescheduled for Feb. 6, 2021. Other dates are scheduled for January 2021.

Foster’s wife, Katharine McPhee, is performing on select dates of her husband’s tour.

“The tour is basically just, you know, sort of, my whole catalog of music,” Foster said during a November appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “It’s just sort of my career, flashing in two hours.”

“He has amazing other singers that [are making appearances],” added McPhee. “His tour is really incredible.”

The show includes several of the biggest songs Foster has written and produced for artists throughout his career along with his own material.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing a 2020 US tour and to be coming to cities I have never been to before,” Foster told PEOPLE last year. “This intimate show allows me to tell my story of my experience in the music business for the last 40 years. I bring along some of the greatest voices in the world, including the incredibly talented Katharine McPhee.”

“David has been part of my career since the beginning,” McPhee added. “I’m extremely proud to be featured on this tour and to sing some of the incredible songs he has written and produced. His live shows are thrilling so I’m really looking forward to it!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Toni Anne Barson