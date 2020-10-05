Katherine McPhee Facing Major Backlash After Alleged GOP Donations Surface

Former American Idol runner-up Katherine McPhee is facing major backlash after it was alleged that she has made donations to the GOP. Over the past few days, receipts have surfaced of donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and they are listed as being made by a singer named Katharine McPhee. The data also states the individual's residence as being in Los Angeles, California, and has them marked as "Self-Employed."

The amount discovered equals more than $3,000, and Jezebel has determined that they are valid donation receipts. So far, it is unconfirmed if McPhee is the same as the actress and singer who appeared on American Idol and Smash. The allegations have come as quite a surprise for many of McPhee's fans, who were shocked that the singer would support a political party known for widely opposing gay rights laws. "So Katharine McPhee donates to the GOP and Hugh Jackman is best buds with Ivanka & Jared. Any other musical theater types out there I need to immediately un-stan?" one Twitter user wrote in a post. Scroll down to see more reactions to the news.