Katherine McPhee Facing Major Backlash After Alleged GOP Donations Surface
Former American Idol runner-up Katherine McPhee is facing major backlash after it was alleged that she has made donations to the GOP. Over the past few days, receipts have surfaced of donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and they are listed as being made by a singer named Katharine McPhee. The data also states the individual's residence as being in Los Angeles, California, and has them marked as "Self-Employed."
The amount discovered equals more than $3,000, and Jezebel has determined that they are valid donation receipts. So far, it is unconfirmed if McPhee is the same as the actress and singer who appeared on American Idol and Smash. The allegations have come as quite a surprise for many of McPhee's fans, who were shocked that the singer would support a political party known for widely opposing gay rights laws. "So Katharine McPhee donates to the GOP and Hugh Jackman is best buds with Ivanka & Jared. Any other musical theater types out there I need to immediately un-stan?" one Twitter user wrote in a post. Scroll down to see more reactions to the news.
“My son isn’t gay! He loves women!”
The women: pic.twitter.com/RXSwBCqKYj— Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) September 13, 2020
You can’t claim to be a LGBTQ+ ally and send money to the NRSC, which actively tries to elect Republican Senators to do Trumps bidding. Kat is truly disappointing.— Nick (@nm234) September 14, 2020
Oops I missed one from 2018! Kat going four figures in for Trump enabling Republicans. pic.twitter.com/Skber4FWXl— Nick (@nm234) September 20, 2020
Other Katharine McPhee donations. These are listed under Kat McPhee and she’s a “Actor” now. $1300 to Trump himself. pic.twitter.com/Z3Ozd5ZpuM— Nick (@nm234) September 20, 2020
Raise your hand if you pretend to support the queer community while donating to a political party that actively works to harm them pic.twitter.com/8Nl1nQijAJ— Joanie Loves Fauci (@MrErikJackson) September 20, 2020
Y’all are so surprised to learn that Katharine McPhee is a Republican as if you didn’t already know she’s a Karen. pic.twitter.com/XT8cSn5UOm— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 20, 2020
Katharine McPhee said hi my gay boys but she doesn’t want the gay boys to have rights :/— Dylan Hafer (@thedylanhafer) September 20, 2020
No, all your gays will now go silent as you support a party that has tried to take away our rights for years. Bye Bye!— Del Shores (@DelShores) September 20, 2020
But honestly, I'd like to hear from you. I looked at those you are following here -- and it's odd that you follow so many high profile Democrats and donate to @GOP. Please make a statement!— Del Shores (@DelShores) September 20, 2020
since katharine mcphee was outed as a republican i dont feel bad for saying this: was smash supposed to feel like a competition??? like meghan hilty was SOOOOO clearly the better marilyn, were we supposed to think katharine stood a chance?— B L M (@reach4themars) September 20, 2020
I was one of the four gays keeping Katharine McPhee from eating tuna fish because I was actively streaming her music. She’s dead to me now.— Tevin JC (@TevinJC) September 20, 2020
Katherine McPhee has been awfully silent...— Travis Austin Wright (Travie Austin) (@IAmTravieAustin) September 30, 2020
Katherine McPhee finding new and inventive ways to be disappointing— Lizzie (@martiniluvr3000) October 4, 2020
KATHERINE MCPHEE DONATED THOUSANDS TO THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN?!?! HOW DID I MISS THIS?!?!— Ms Ally Joy (@AJ_The_Fangirl) September 28, 2020
all of my mutuals who still follow noted republican katherine mcphee seem like deeply unhappy people...... coincidence? who can never be sure— Marcia Gay Hardened (@ZacharyRogerO) October 2, 2020
So Katherine McPhee was a Karen in Smash and is a Karen in real life. Some how I’m not surprised 🤷🏽♀️— StalwartUrsa (@StalwartUrsa) September 28, 2020
Has Katherine McPhee said anything about donating to trvmp a campaign or she still have her comments off— ACAB 💖✨💫🧚🏾♀️ (@todders14) September 28, 2020