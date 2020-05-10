'Superstore' Star America Ferrera Welcomes Second Child With Husband Ryan Pier Williams

Superstore star, America Ferrera is officially a mom of two and announcing the wonderful news on Mother's Day, no less! The 36-year-old actress announced the birth of her second child with husband, Ryan Pier Williams — a daughter named Lucia Marisol. Not sharing personal details about the newborn infant, the doting mom, who welcomed her first child, Sebastian with Williams in 2018, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, announcing the couple welcomed their second on May 4 alongside a carousel of photos.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS [star emoji] arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera wrote. "Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools — spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on May 10, 2020 at 12:18pm PDT

She went on to write for those considering sending Lucia a gift, to please donate to Yes We Can please donate in her name or to make a donation today in honor of the mothers you love. Sharing a link alongside the caption, she encouraged fans the website for more info. "Thank you [Elsa Collins, Eva Longoria and This Is About Humanity] for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families!"

She concluded her message with a string of hashtagged phrases, "welcome Lucia," "family of four," May the Fourth — paying homage to Star Wars day — and naturally, "Mother's Day." The photos sparked a number of responses from fans, including some of Ferrera's co-stars and famous friends.

"My sweet little Lucia. Congratulations, sister," wrote Amber Tamblyn, Ferrera's co-star from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Meanwhile, Collins wrote a heartwarming message, admitting how happy she was to have hosted her virtual shower. "I am so happy for the family! Welcome Lucia! Thank you [America Ferrera] and [Ryan Williams] for your generosity! [Eva Longoria] and I were honored to host this virtual shower for you. Thank you [This Is About Humanity] and [Yes We Can] for making sure the donations made it to the mothers in need."

Aside from the coronavirus pandemic bringing things to a screeching halt, Ferrera will be spending a lot more time with her infant now. This past February, the award-winning actress announced her exit from the NBC sitcom, Superstore after five seasons of starring as the show's lead. With her last episode airing last month, Ferrera issued a statement about her departure with the Hollywood Reporter at the time.

"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it," she wrote. "As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."