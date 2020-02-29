‘Superstore’ Star America Ferrera Exits NBC Sitcom After 5 Seasons

It’s been announced that Superstore star, America Ferrera will be exiting the hit NBC sitcom, after 5 Seasons of starring as the show’s lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrera will be leaving after the conclusion of Season 5, which is scheduled to air its finale on April 16.

Ferrera issued a statement regarding her exit: “The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller.

“I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it,” she continued. “As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe also commented on Ferrera’s exit sharing how Ferrera made a great impression with the series.

“America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on Superstore, but into the many causes and initiatives she supports,” Igbokwe said. “Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect.”

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC, issued a joint statement as well: “America’s immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend.”

The news of Ferrera leaving the show isn’t sitting well with fans, who are very sad to see her go. Many have been taking to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on the matter.

“America Ferrera is the heart and star of Superstore, I don’t think they’ll survive without her. I say this as a compliment to her, and as a fan of the show,” one user tweeted.

“Deeply saddened by this. But I understand that she’s moving on to bigger and better things. Loved loved loved her in Superstore, but I hope she finds more friends to call family. She deserves the best and nothing but. Missing her already, but will enjoy her while she lasts,” someone else added.

Notably, Ferrera’s exit announcement comes just weeks after it was announced that the show has been renewed for a sixth season.