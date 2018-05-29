America Ferrera Welcomes Son Sebastian Piers Williams With Husband

America Ferrera is officially a mom!

The actress has welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, sharing on Instagram Tuesday, May 29 that the couple named their baby boy Sebastian and adding that his nickname will be “Baz.”

“When 2 becomes 3 … Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” the Superstore star captioned a snap of her son’s tiny toes being cradled by a pair of hands.

The actress announced her pregnancy in December, sharing the news on New Year’s Eve with a selfie alongside Williams, whom she married in June 2011.

In the photo, Ferrera held up a tiny onesie as she and her husband donned “2018” glasses.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” she wrote. “Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!”

Ferrera’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast mates were quick to celebrate her happy news, with Amber Tamblyn sharing a photo of the group — that also included Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively — on Twitter in January.

“Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then…” she wrote.

Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then… pic.twitter.com/WLbtL6f8qV — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 2, 2018

With the birth of Ferrera’s son, all four core members of the 2005 film are all moms, as Bledel and husband Vincent Kartheiser are parents to a son they welcomed in 2015, Tamblyn is mom to daughter Marlow with husband David Cross, and Lively shares daughters James and Ines with husband Ryan Reynolds.

In April, Ferrera shared that she had already gotten some advice from her co-stars, telling Us Weekly that she had been asking plenty of questions to prepare for motherhood.

“They are a go-to for me, just one message away and I ask them a million questions. Everything from trying to wrap my mind around the actual birth to talking about what their experiences were and what to prepare for,” she said. “I’m so lucky that I have so many amazing women around me. Having their support has been everything.”

She added that her workouts had changed a bit since becoming pregnant, which allowed her to slow her pace.

“I have a lot of friends who are pregnant right now, which is really lucky for me because we take really long, slow pregnant lady walks,” the actress shared. “We’ll just hike a little mountain and we’re done … I’m somebody who likes to do a lot, sometimes to my own detriment, and this has forced me to slow down in a really healthy, good way and really be kinder to myself and let this be a time when my body is doing something completely new and unique and letting it just do that.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com