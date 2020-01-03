‘Superstore’ Star America Ferrera Reveals Second Pregnancy With Husband Ryan Piers Williams in Sweet New Year’s Photo

Actress America Ferrera unveiled a big announcement for the New Year. Tuesday evening, the former Ugly Betty star posted a pic to Instagram with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their child. She also took the opportunity to reveal she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:23pm PST

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch,” Ferrera wrote in the caption. The couple had their first child, whose nickname is “Baz,” back in March of 2018. With a second on the way, several of the actress’s colleagues congratulated her on the news.

“This is the most exciting news,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, while Judith Light called them “the sweetest family.” Casting agent Karrie Martin added that she was sending the family “all the love and blessings during this beautiful time.”

In addition to starring as Amy on the NBC workplace comedy Superstore, Ferrera has also transitioned into producing the series. While attending the Television Critics Association winter press tour last January, she explained the challenges and opportunities that come with working behind the camera.

“It’s much more a relationship and an ongoing conversation with Justin about the creativity of the show, where we are going, where the characters are going, what the longer arcs are, but also just what’s happening with the show?” Ferrera said. “Are we reaching who we want to reach? Are there things that we want to talk about that we haven’t gotten to talk about? Are there audiences and people who we want to get the show in front of that we haven’t yet had the opportunity to?”

At the same TCA panel, Ferrera also talked about the character of Betty Suarez and whether she’d see the light of day again through a possible Ugly Betty reunion. Despite the show’s enduring popularity over the years, the news wasn’t exactly positive on that front.

“No, there haven’t been more conversations of a reunion,” Ferrera said. Though she didn’t exactly kill all hope for the show getting a second life. “I love Betty and it would be so interesting to go back and try to play her again from where I am now and who I am now.”

The possibility of an Ugly Betty reunion started in 2016 during a cast reunion panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas. Especially after the consensus was that everyone there would be interested in a revival of the series.