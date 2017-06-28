Amber Rose Completely Spills Out Of Her Shimmering Body Suit

Model Amber Rose has been rocking the shaved head look for quite some time, making it something of a signature hairstyle. Cara Delevingne recently adopted the buzz cut, making for a great photo-op with Rose, but despite the imitators, Rose showed off that her haircut is only one part of the package, with another crucial component being her killer curves.

All NEW Bodysuits @fashionnova 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 22, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

The snap Rose shared on Instagram was meant to promote a line of bodysuits, but based on the photo, it’s tough to say what they look like, as her curves and skin were much more prominently on display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rose’s photo comes after a pretty rough week, with her home being broken into while she slept.

A man smashed a window to gain access to Rose’s house in the San Fernando Valley, sneaking in through the kitchen pantry. In addition to the model being in the home while it happened, her mom, son, personal assistant, and multiple bodyguards all also occupied the residence when the event occurred.

UP NEXT: Amber Rose Goes Full Booty On Hike With A Friend

During the burglary, Rose’s assistant got up at one point, but didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

Rose was alerted to the disturbance when she eventually came across the broken window, prompting her to check the security cameras. Based on the time stamps of his entry and eventual escape, he had been in the home for a total of four hours over the course of the night.

Making the case all the more strange, there were no items reported missing. This means that, if caught, he will face charges of damaging property, trespassing, and loitering.

With the criminal still on the loose, it’s unclear if they had chosen a house at random or if he knew the home belonged to Rose.

MORE NEWS: Amber Rose Puts On Quite The Display In Skintight Pink Mini-Dress

This incident is only one of multiple recent burglaries of celebrities, especially ones connected to the Kardashian and Jenner family.

Kendall Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills was recently burglarized, with the criminal getting away with nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Last fall, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, causing her to abstain from giving any further updates on her social media channels, as she felt her frequent updates might have alerted the criminals to her daily activities.

[H/T Instagram, amberrose, Getty / Jeff Kravitz]