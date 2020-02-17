Amanda Bynes Posts New Selfie With Fiance Paul Michael After Valentine’s Engagement as Fans Show Concern

Amanda Bynes shared another selfie with fiance Paul Michael on Sunday, two days after she announced her engagement on Valentine’s Day. Bynes and Michael reportedly dated for about two to three months before he popped the question, and they met in rehab. Fans following Bynes’ troubled life have expressed concern for her on social media since she returned to the headlines this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 16, 2020 at 8:54pm PST

The 33-year-old former Nickelodeon star announced the engagement Friday, sharing a photo of her hand on Michael’s, with a big diamond ring. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” she wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Saturday, Bynes shared another photo, this time showing Michael standing right behind her. “Lover,” she wrote in the caption.

For Sunday’s photo, Bynes once again included Michael. She did not add a caption though, and the comments section is closed.

what happened to amanda bynes make me really kinda sad :/ — Burt Macklin (@HopeTorkell) February 17, 2020

The former All That star shared other photos this weekend, including one picture of her feet in the passenger seat in a car. “Lookin like a hoodrat,” she wrote in the caption. Another post on Sunday showed her with a group of friends, along with a black heart emoji in the caption.

You know what always makes me sad? The downfall of Amanda Bynes. — Jane Bradshaw (@below14thstreet) February 17, 2020

Michael’s identity was a mystery for a few hours, until E! News and The Blast confirmed his identity. One source told E! News the two met while she was in rehab and they began dating late last year. Some fans have speculated they got engaged earlier this month, as a Feb. 7 mirror selfie Bynes shared on Instagram appears to show her wearing a big ring.

aw poor amanda bynes! i have such reserves of caring for her…… not surprised by her latest choice but i always hope she’ll get healthy from a life of trauma — endora bullshit (@collectdust) February 17, 2020

Michael is a student in his 20s, according to The Blast. His father is a “prominent” Los Angeles doctor and his family lives in the San Fernando Valley area.

Bynes’ family reportedly knows about the engagement, but she cannot legally marry him without a court’s consent due to her conservatorship. The Blast’s sources said Bynes might not have known about this when Michael proposed.

Guys, is Amanda Bynes okay? — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) February 17, 2020

Back in December, sources told Entertainment Tonight Bynes left a sober living facility and was looking for her own home. She began living with her parents while out searching for a new place to call home. There was a court hearing that same month, with Bynes, her parents and conservatorship attorney asking a judge to approve her plans to live on her own. At the time, a source said Bynes was fine with the plans and in a good relationship with her parents.

Sad to see Amanda bynes still cray — pistachio_dot (@pistachio_dot) February 17, 2020

“She has a great relationship with them,” the source told ET at the time. “She’s always in touch with them.”

Bynes has not spoken out about her engagement yet. She has not done an interview with the media since December 2018, when she spoke to PAPER Magazine. In that interview, she said she was no longer using drugs. Unfortunately, the sudden spotlight she came under thanks to the interview led to a relapse in 2019.

Photo credit: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for IMG