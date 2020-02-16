Amanda Bynes: Who Is the Nickelodeon Alum's Fiance?

The identity of Amanda Bynes' mysterious finance has been revealed. His name is Paul Michael — a man Bynes reportedly met while in rehab. Bynes surprised her fans on Valentine's Day by announcing their engagement on Instagram, and shared a picture of Michael's face on Saturday. While she made the announcement on Friday, fans have also since speculated she's been engaged for quite some time as a previous photo showed her wearing the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 15, 2020 at 1:06pm PST

On Friday night, Bynes posted a photo of her hand on a man's hand, with her giant diamond engagement ring front and center. "Engaged to tha love of my life," the former Nickelodeon star, 33, wrote in the caption.

Hours later, she shared another photo, showing Michael standing behind her. "Lover," was all she wrote in the caption.

Michael's identity remained a mystery for hours, until E! News confirmed his identity. A source told the outlet the two met when she was in rehab and they started dating about two to three months ago. The outlet adds that the engagement is real.

Sources told The Blast Bynes' family has been told about the engagement, but she cannot legally marry Michael without a judge signing off on it. She is still under a conservatorship headed by her parents, and the site's sources said Bynes might not have been aware of this when she said yes to Michael.

Michael is in his 20s and is still in school, according to The Blast. He lives in the San Fernando Valley area with his family and has connections to the entertainment world, as his brother reportedly appeared in a reality show about cars. His father is a "prominent doctor" in Los Angeles.

In early December, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Bynes checked out of a sober living facility and was temporarily living with her parents while she searched for a place to live on her own. The Blast reported around the same time that Bynes' parents rushed to court because they wanted a judge's approval to get Bynes more treatment because they feared she would go back to using drugs.

After she left the sober living facility, a source told E! News she was "open to getting help." The source said Bynes was "not doing drugs again," but her sobriety is still "always the concern."

Last year, Bynes earned an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise, but dropped out while working on her bachelor's degree. In a Feb. 7 post, Bynes shared a mirror selfie showing herself wearing a California State Polytechnic University, Pomona shirt, hinting that she might be attending the school.

On Dec. 30, Bynes revealed she got the outline of a heart tattooed on her right cheek. Follow-up selfies confirmed it is a permanent face tattoo.

Photo credit: Getty Images