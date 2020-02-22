Amanda Bynes’ Parents Reportedly Against Wedding to Fiance Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes could have an uphill climb if she plans to may fiance Paul Michael any time soon. The former All That star needs her parents’ permission to marry Michael, and an inside claims it is “unlikely” she will get their seal of approval. Bynes has been living under the conservatorship of her parents since 2014.

An insider told E! News it is “unlikely” the 33-year-old “will ever” get her parents’ approval to marry Michael.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” the insider adds.

Bynes has been living under conservatorship since 2014, when she had a series of arrests and was placed on involuntary psychiatric holds. The conservatorship is reviewed regularly in court and was extended another two years in 2018.

Although multiple reports have pointed out that Bynes’ family is aware of the engagement, sources told Entertainment Tonight this week that her parents have not met Michael.

Bynes shocked fans when she announced on Valentine’s Day that she was engaged to a mystery man. The next day, it was confirmed Michael was the man whose hand was seen in the engagement ring photo. The two have reportedly been dating for at least three months and met while in rehab.

On Thursday, Bynes returned to Instagram to apologize for past comments on social media. She claimed she and Paul have both been sober for a year.

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out,” Bynes said in the short clip. “Now, I’ve remained sober for over a year—same with Paul—and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that’s Paul.”

She also shared a brief clip on her Instagram Story Tuesday, in which she thanked her Instagram followers for their support. She also said she is excited about launching a clothing line.

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online,” Bynes said.

Bynes earned an associate’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019. She was working on earning a bachelor’s degree, but she reportedly dropped out. It was also reported in December that Bynes checked herself out of a sober living facility on her own and was looking for a new home in Los Angeles.

Bynes’ comments on social media wee he fist lengthy public remarks since she spoke to PAPER Magazine in late 2018 to begin a comeback. However, a few months later, she checked back into rehab following the stress of being back in the spotlight.

Photo credit: Getty Images