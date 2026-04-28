Fox TV Show Star Speaks out After Fiery Car Crash

Eugene Mirman admittedly can’t remember the details of his near-fatal car crash — but he’s “thankful” to have made it out alive.

After the Bob’s Burgers star was pulled out of his burning car on March 31 following a crash into a New Hampshire toll plaza, the voice actor and comedian opened up about the aftermath of the accident on Friday’s episode of the Klein/Ally Show: The Podcast.

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“First of all, I don’t remember what happened,” he confessed. “The truth is, I don’t remember the accident. I don’t know what caused it, if it was something with me, so I actually have no idea other than I’m fine.”

Mirman has tried to put the pieces together in what caused his crash, but said he had “no incoming or outgoing texts or emails” from that time, making it less likely that he was “distracted” when he crashed into the toll plaza.

Asked if he had processed the near-death aspect of the incident yet, Mirman answered, “I’m much more, in a sense, focused on how thankful I am for everything and to be here as opposed to the dwelling of ‘that could have been my last day.’ Though I am very aware that it could have…”

Mirman, best known for voicing Gene Belcher on the long-running FOX animated series, was hospitalized following his March 31 crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike, according to a statement from the New Hampshire State Police.

Mirman’s car, a 2026 Lucid Gravity, caught fire after the collision, and witnesses reported seeing a person trapped inside. A state trooper assigned to Gov. Kelly Ayotte pulled Mirman out of the car with the help of two others just moments after the politician’s security detail discovered the crash. Police noted at the time that the crash was under investigation and that no charges had been filed.

Following the crash, Mirman took to Instagram to assure his followers that he was “on the mend” and to thank the “heroic people” who rescued him.

“Hello everyone! Thank you so much for all the well wishes, love and kind messages from friends and strangers,” Mirman wrote in the April 3 post. “I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend!”

“I am thankful beyond words to be here and doing relatively alright, all things considered,” he continued. “I don’t have my phone, so haven’t been online much. I do not recommend my method of decreasing screen-time.”

“If you’re a friend who sent a kind, loving message, you should know that it was hard to not respond with, ‘I’d love to be on your podcast,’” he joked, concluding, “I love you all and please take care of yourselves, Eugene.”