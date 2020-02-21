Amanda Bynes Posts Video Apology for Past Social Media Comments Following Engagement to Fiance Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes has opened up a bit more of her private life to her followers on Instagram, sharing another photo alongside her fiance Paul Michael and then posting a video with the "love of her life" apologizing for her past comments.

In the video, Bynes addressed her past Twitter comments and drug use while also explaining how she is in a better place now.

"I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out," Bynes says in the short Instagram video. "Now, I've remained sober for over a year—same with Paul—and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul."

Some fans shared concerns about Bynes in the days following her surprise Valentine's Day engagement with Michael.

Bynes' decision to leave a rehabilitation center at the tail end of 2019 and changes to her appearance on social media left many worried that the former Nickelodeon actress was falling back into her older situation once again. However, the difference this time around included the involvement of Bynes' parents in her decisions and her apology above with a commitment to sobriety.

That said, Bynes has reportedly not introduced her parents to her fiance and there are still plenty of questions swirling around with fans. All that has been publicly disclosed at this point is that the two met during her stay in a sober facility and had been dating for around two or three months.

Bynes and Michael appeared in another photoset right before the video was uploaded to her Instagram page. Comments are still closed for her posts at this point, sources close to the actress say she is healthy despite her departure from a sober facility in December.

"She may not go back [to the facility], but again, she's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay," a source said at the time according to E! News.