Amanda Bynes' Parents Have Reportedly Not Met Her Fiance

Amanda Bynes surprised fans on Valentine's Day when she announced that she was engaged, though according to a source, her fiancé has not yet met her parents. Bynes is reported to have met Paul Michael at a sober living facility, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that he has not been introduced to his future in-laws.

Bynes and Michael were reportedly living at the same sober living facility when they met two months ago, and the pair is reported to have gotten engaged on the same day Bynes shared her happy news on Instagram.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple's hands, hers now adorned with a large emerald-cut diamond ring.

Bynes has since shared a pair of selfies of herself and Michael, including one captioned, "Lover."

Bynes is currently under a conservatorship, which means that she will not be able to get legally married unless the judge in her case and her conservator, her mom, Lynn, approve the decision.

On Wednesday, Bynes shared a video with her followers in which she gave a life update, though she didn't mention her engagement.

"'Sup Instagram, just wanted to say hi to all of my followers and I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me," she said. "I wanted to check in, let you know that I'm out to dinner right now with my friend Cathy, who's a student advisor at FIDM, my college. I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line and I'm hoping in the near future, it'll be out online."

In June 2019, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles with her associate degree. Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that she had gotten a "day pass" to attend the ceremony. At the time, she was reportedly living in an inpatient mental health facility.

In December, the 33-year-old checked herself out of a sober living facility on her own, Entertainment Tonight reported. A source said that the former Nickelodeon star was looking for a place to live in Los Angeles and had appeared in court with her parents and their conservatorship attorney to make sure it was acceptable that Bynes live on her own, though she was reportedly ordered by the judge in her conservatorship case to return to sober living.

