Amanda Bynes Seemingly Gets New Tattoo Above Eyebrow in Video Update

Amanda Bynes seems to be sporting more than just a flashy new diamond ring. On Tuesday night, just after announcing her engagement to Paul Michael, the former Nickelodeon star debuted what appeared to be a second face tattoo, a tiny mark of ink above her left eyebrow. Currently, it is unclear what exactly the new ink may be.

(Photo: Instagram / Amanda Bynes)

The reveal came as Bynes gave fans an update on her life, thanking them on her Instagram Story for their support informing them that she is "really looking forward" to the launch of her clothing line, which she is hoping to see debut online "in the near future."

Bynes had first showed off the potential new tattoo just a few days earlier in an Instagram post alongside her fiancé. The couple had surprised fans when, on Feb. 15, they revealed that they were engaged, Bynes at the time writing, "engaged to tha love of my life" alongside a photo of the dazzling new ring.

The couple reportedly first met in AA classes. They have reportedly been dating for "several months."

Bynes' new ink comes just months after the actress in December raised a few eyebrows when she debuted the thinly-lined heart tattoo on her left cheek. At the time, she shared selfie, captioning it with an alien face emoji. Although some supported the tattoo, others saw it as a sign of concern following the actress' rollercoaster past several years.

The new ink had come just two weeks after it had been reported that Bynes had checked herself out of a sober living facility, which she had voluntarily entered at the recommendation of her doctors and family following a stress-related "relapse" months earlier. As she began looking for her own home, the All That alum began living with her parents. That same month, there was a court hearing involving Bynes, her parents, and her conservatorship attorney asking a judge to approve her plans to live on her own. Bynes was said to be fine with the plans and in a good relationship with her parents.

Due to the conservatorship, Bynes will not be allowed to legally marry her fiancé without a court's consent. It is believed that Bynes was aware of this when Michael proposed, and her family reportedly knows about the engagement.