Amanda Bynes Shares Update, Message for Her Fans Amid Engagement

After shocking fans with her surprise engagement to Paul Michael, actress Amanda Bynes is giving fans an update on her life. On Tuesday, the All That alum took to her Instagram Story to candidly speak with her followers, and while she avoided any talk about her engagement or her fiancé, she had more than enough exciting news to share.

"What's up, Instagram?" Bynes began the clip, going on to thank her fans. "Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers. I really wanted to say that I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me."

According to the actress, she just "wanted to check in" and let her followers "know that I'm out to dinner right now with my friend Cathy, who's a student advisor at FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising], my college."

Bynes went on to drop some pretty exciting news, revealing that she has something in the works that she is “really looking forward to.”

"I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online," she teased.

Bynes had enrolled at FIDM in 2014 and graduated with her Associate's of Art degree in Merchandising Product Development in June of 2019. At the time, Bynes had celebrated the milestone on social media, sharing a photo of herself from her graduation, the post marking her tweet since November the previous year.

Although Bynes revealed that she planned on working toward her Bachelor's degree beginning in January 2019, E! News reported in December that she had "dropped out" of the bachelor program at the same time she left a sober living facility that she had voluntarily checked into. It is unclear if those reports were incorrect or if Bynes has since re-enrolled.

It was on FIDM's campus that Bynes was reportedly seen walking around with a new man back in 2018, a source told Rob Shuter, who host's iHeartRadio's Naughty But Nice video series.

"My sister goes to FIDM, and she's seen Amanda Bynes walking around with a guy with very long hair and a Boston accent," the source claimed. "I'm pretty sure she's dating him. His name is Steven, or something with an 'S.' And I'm pretty sure he said he's from Massachusetts."

Although that man's identity is unclear, it seemed to be a sign that Bynes was working towards a "normal life," according to a second source, who also alleged that the actress had begun dating, but was "taking things slowly."

Of course, fans now know that Bynes is no longer in the dating pool after her Feb. 15 reveal that she is engaged to "tha love of my life."